Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says

Shafaq News/ A former deputy of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said that the president of Iraq is for the Kurdish component and that the party has candidates for this position.

Mayada Al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "The position of the President of the Republic is a right of the Kurds, just as the prime minister's position is for the Shiites and the speaker of the parliament is Sunni."

"There will be political understandings and consensus among the Kurdish parties on who will assume the position of President of the Republic," noting that "the Kurdistan Democratic Party is the one who won the most seats among the Kurdish parties; therefore, it has the right for assuming the position of President."

Al-Najjar continued, "There are understandings, but the final decision has not yet been decided, and there is no agreement on a specific candidate."