Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-23T17:55:07+0000
Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says

Shafaq News/ A former deputy of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said that the president of Iraq is for the Kurdish component and that the party has candidates for this position.

Mayada Al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "The position of the President of the Republic is a right of the Kurds, just as the prime minister's position is for the Shiites and the speaker of the parliament is Sunni."

"There will be political understandings and consensus among the Kurdish parties on who will assume the position of President of the Republic," noting that "the Kurdistan Democratic Party is the one who won the most seats among the Kurdish parties; therefore, it has the right for assuming the position of President."

Al-Najjar continued, "There are understandings, but the final decision has not yet been decided, and there is no agreement on a specific candidate."

related

Kurdish blocs warns of the consequences of approving the Federal Court law

Date: 2021-03-16 12:21:02
Kurdish blocs warns of the consequences of approving the Federal Court law

KDP appeals the results of elections in AL-Sulaymaniyah 

Date: 2021-10-12 09:34:49
KDP appeals the results of elections in AL-Sulaymaniyah 

KDP warns of marginalizing the Kurds in the federal court bill

Date: 2021-03-18 15:29:23
KDP warns of marginalizing the Kurds in the federal court bill

KDP starts consultations to form new alliances in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-10-12 10:01:05
KDP starts consultations to form new alliances in the Iraqi Parliament

A positive, promising atmosphere regarding the federal budget, official

Date: 2021-03-23 15:16:03
A positive, promising atmosphere regarding the federal budget, official

KDP winning candidate accuses parties of pushing "infiltrators" into the party's celebrations

Date: 2021-10-13 13:20:04
KDP winning candidate accuses parties of pushing "infiltrators" into the party's celebrations

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Date: 2021-03-26 12:45:05
KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

The Sadrist bloc is the closest political party to the KDP, official says

Date: 2021-10-18 10:06:50
The Sadrist bloc is the closest political party to the KDP, official says