Date: 2020-11-05T12:38:42+0000
Iraqi presidency approves the Election Law

Shafaq News / The President of Iraq, Barham Salih, approved, on Thursday, the new election law after the parliament voting.

The Presidency announced that Saleh will deliver a speech today afternoon during the approving of the law.

Hassan Al-Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, signed on Tuesday the amended version of the Iraqi election law and submitted it to the Presidency of the Republic for approval.

According to the new election law, the distribution of electoral districts will be as follows: 17 in Baghdad, 8 in Nineveh, 6 in Basra, 5 in Dhi Qar and Al-Sulaymaniyah, 4 in Babel, four in Al-Anbar, Erbil and Diyala each, and 3 in Kirkuk, Najaf, Saladin, Duhok, Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, Wasit and Maysan each, as well as 2 in Al-Muthanna.

The article on electoral districts was the most controversial paragraph and took months to be agreed upon.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming elections will be held based on the new election law, on June 6.

Shafaq news agency published the final version of the Election law


