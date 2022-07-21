Iraqi presidencies meet to discuss the recent Turkish aggression

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held a meeting with the presidencies and leaders of political blocs to discuss the recent Turkish aggression.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that the latter briefed the attendees on the recent developments and details of the recent attack, the measures taken by the state, and the complaint that Iraq is working to file against Ankara at the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting stressed that Iraq respects the principle of good neighborliness, as well as its rejection of any attempts to turn its lands into a conflict arena between outlaw groups and the Turkish army.

The meeting called on the government to take the required steps to protect Iraq's security and sovereignty, and prevent the recurrence of such attacks.