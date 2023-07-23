Iraqi presidencies issue decisions regarding Sweden, budget, and KRi

Shafaq News / On Sunday evening, the Iraqi presidencies issued several decisions, including those related to the Sweden crisis, the federal budget law, and the Kurdistan Region.

This came during the hosting of Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbousi at his headquarters, a meeting that included President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zeidan, which discussed the overall situation in the country and many key files.

During the meeting, the presidencies condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and the Iraqi flag and expressed support for the government's decision to cut ties with Sweden and any other country that does not respect Muslim sanctities, while emphasizing the need to "take the necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions."

They also discussed the file of the federal budget law and the need to complete its instructions, follow up on projects and their quality, spend according to priorities, and meet the government program.

In terms of the Kurdistan Region, the presidencies stressed "the application of the articles in the Federal Budget Law in all their details, which relate to oil and non-oil revenues and the disbursement of its dues."

The Iraqi presidencies emphasized the importance of "legislating the laws included in the government program and the political agreement paper and approved by political forces, including the general amnesty law, oil and gas law, Federation Council law, in addition to several draft laws completed by the presidency of the republic and sent to the Council of Representatives, including the law of the Supreme Commission for the Empowerment of Women, the law on the recovery of Iraq's funds, and the law on narcotics."

On the water file, they stressed the need to follow up on it with upstream countries, in addition to the need to legislate the law of the Supreme Council for Water, stressing at the same time the need for "continued cooperation and coordination between the authorities in all files."