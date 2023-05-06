Iraqi premier reiterates commitment to regional energy cooperation, climate change mitigation

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to regional energy cooperation and addressing climate change during a meeting with Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad and Deputy State Security Chief Hassan Shaqir on Saturday.

A readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau said he discussed with his guests the bilateral ties and cooperation avenues between Iraq and Lebanon.

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's unwavering resolve in pursuing regional economic engagement, particularly in the energy sector, and developing strategies to confront climate change and its environmental and economic repercussions.

The premier highlighted the impact of those endeavors in promoting stability and economic growth for the Iraqi people and all fraternal and friendly nations.

"Iraq is determined to continue its regional economic communication, especially in the energy sector and plans to address climate change and its environmental and economic effects, which support stability and economic growth for the Iraqi people and all brotherly and friendly peoples," he said.

For his part, Lebanese Minister Fayyad conveyed his government's keenness to uphold Iraqi-Lebanese partnerships to enhance common interests and face global economic challenges.