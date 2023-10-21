Iraqi premier refuses to pose for a group photo at Cairo Peace Conference

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi delegation, headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has chosen to abstain from participating in the group photo during the Cairo Peace Conference, a government source confirmed on Saturday.

The decision, according to the source, was made in protest of the seating arrangement of conference attendees.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, disclosed that Prime Minister al-Sudani declined to take his place behind the prince of Qatar in the photograph featuring the participants in the conference.

As a consequence, the Iraqi delegation made the decision to withdraw from the event, refraining from partaking in the group photograph alongside other dignitaries, heads of state, and delegations.

Egypt held a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday amid growing fears of a wider Middle East war but the absence of a top official from Israel's main ally the U.S. and some other leaders has dampened expectations for what it can achieve.

The hastily-convened Cairo Peace Summit as the conflict still rages will bring together several Arab and European heads of state and government, alongside foreign ministers.

They meet as Israel readies a ground assault on Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.