Iraqi premier holds expanded talks with Turkish officeholders in Ankara

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held expanded talks with Turkish officeholders in Ankara on Tuesday, discussing the economy, terrorism, and water issues.

The meeting was attended by a large government delegation from both countries, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leading the Turkish side.

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation in various fields, including water resources. The meeting witnessed Turkey's agreement to increase water releases from the Tigris River to twice the current rate for one month.

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's aspirations to establish a genuine economic partnership and its openness to cooperate with all its friends. He expressed confidence in the importance of the "Dry Channel" development project and its vital role in serving the interests of both countries and promoting development in the region. He also renewed Iraq's steadfast position in rejecting the use of its territories to attack neighboring countries or any infringement of Iraqi sovereignty.

For his part, Erdogan expressed his appreciation for Iraq's solidarity with the recent earthquake victims and its appreciation for the aid sent. Furthermore, he reaffirmed his country's support for Iraq's sovereignty on its territories and Turkey's desire to push joint work on the development project. He also highlighted the need for bilateral cooperation in various economic areas, including education, health, and agriculture.

The Turkish president looked forward to Al-Sudani's visit as a good gesture to develop bilateral relations to benefit the two friendly peoples. The meeting also reviewed ways to activate the joint coordination committee between Iraq and Turkey and support its activities.