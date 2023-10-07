Iraqi premier discusses Palestinian developments with Egyptian president

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the recent developments in the Palestinian territories following the launch of the "Operation al-Aqsa Flood."

The statement from al-Sudani's media office reiterated "the importance of Arab and Islamic unity in response to what the Palestinian people are facing, defending their sanctities, security, and legitimate rights, which have been violated by the Zionist occupation forces."

Both leaders stressed the urgent need to prevent further violence, as its dangerous repercussions could affect the entire region. They called on the international community to play its role in stopping racist policies and preserving the Palestinian people's right to live peacefully on their land.