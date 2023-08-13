Iraqi premier approves preliminary designs for New Sadr City

Shafaq News/Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has sanctioned the initial structural designs for the New Sadr City in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, an official press release said on Sunday.

The move follows a presentation organized by the company entrusted with planning and executing the project earlier today.

Al-Sudani, according to the press release, also approved assigning land to establish a university campus in areas east of the canal, parallel to the nascent city project.

The session touched on procedures to finalize land ownership affiliated with the Ministries of Finance, Reconstruction, and Housing and address encroachments on land designated for the project.

The meeting deliberated on prerequisites for the project's completion, encompassing its financial standing, financing mechanisms, prospective investment in the project's dedicated power station, and insights from the General Survey Authority regarding adjacent lands.

Emphasizing the project's strategic importance, al-Sudani reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to realizing this ambitious endeavor. He said It is poised "not only to address the demographic congestion plaguing eastern Baghdad regions but also to galvanize the private sector, spawning thousands of employment opportunities for the youth across various disciplines."