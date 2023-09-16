Iraqi premier announces aerial bridge to aid Daniel victims in Libya

Shafaq News/ The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister has announced the establishment of an aerial bridge to transport emergency aid and relief materials to the victims of cyclone Daniel in Libya.

"Based on the directives of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, urgently today, two flights will head out as part of an aerial bridge to transfer emergency assistance and relief materials to the victims of storm Daniel in Libya, offering aid to our brethren in the Libyan nation," the media office said in a brief statement on Saturday.

On the 12th of the current September, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed the solidarity of the government and people of Iraq with Libya following the floods and hurricanes that resulted in thousands of deaths and missing individuals.