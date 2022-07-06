Iraqi politician: UN Security Council plotting to topple the regime in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council has devised an elaborate plot to topple the governance regime in Iraq, Iraqi politician Laith Shubbar said in a televised interview on Wednesday.

In an interview with "It is your call" on the Tigris tv, Shubbar said, "the statements of Faiq Sheikh Ali are true. We have known about it for months."

Shubbar said that the plot is being orchestrated and executed by the United States Security Council.

Earlier this week, Faiq Sheikh Ali said that the political system in Iraq is being underplayed by a "great international team" backed by a "devastating force".

Shubbar said, "my next appearance in this show will be in 2024; it will be the deadline for the full collapse of the Iraqi system."

"I will not say it in public. The political forces do know about it. An International team is on it. It will end anything with a devastating force. It will not have mercy on corrupt politicians."

"The next regime will be strong and tough. I would dare to say a dictatorship...there will be no Baathists or Shiite who wants to stay in power."