Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi political forces to meet and discuss the early elections in the next few days 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-23T12:59:50+0000
Iraqi political forces to meet and discuss the early elections in the next few days 

Shafaq News/ A reliable source revealed that the Iraqi political parties will hold a meeting this week with the judiciary and the United Nations to discuss the early elections.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting is scheduled to be held in the next two days, and will be attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and all Iraqi political forces, to take important decisions regarding the early parliamentary elections."

"The political parties that announced their withdrawal from the elections, were invited to attend the meeting, which will be attended by the Board of Commissioners of the Electoral Commission, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the United Nations."

related

MP al-Jubouri: Fraud in elections is prohibited

Date: 2020-09-19 12:28:48
MP al-Jubouri: Fraud in elections is prohibited

The High Electoral Commission calls on Al-Kadhimi to postpone the elections until September

Date: 2020-12-01 12:39:34
The High Electoral Commission calls on Al-Kadhimi to postpone the elections until September

MP calls for the UN supervision over the elections in the Liberated governorates

Date: 2021-02-22 16:07:38
MP calls for the UN supervision over the elections in the Liberated governorates

A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-04-27 10:27:15
A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

MP reveals Parliamentary and Governmental approaches to amend the electoral law

Date: 2021-04-29 11:43:37
MP reveals Parliamentary and Governmental approaches to amend the electoral law

MP highlights the foregone conclusion of the early Parliament elections

Date: 2021-05-08 13:19:02
MP highlights the foregone conclusion of the early Parliament elections

Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Date: 2021-06-12 19:53:26
Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 

Date: 2021-06-17 10:09:17
Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 