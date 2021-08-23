Iraqi political forces to meet and discuss the early elections in the next few days 

Shafaq News/ A reliable source revealed that the Iraqi political parties will hold a meeting this week with the judiciary and the United Nations to discuss the early elections.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting is scheduled to be held in the next two days, and will be attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and all Iraqi political forces, to take important decisions regarding the early parliamentary elections."

"The political parties that announced their withdrawal from the elections, were invited to attend the meeting, which will be attended by the Board of Commissioners of the Electoral Commission, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the United Nations."