Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi political forces to dismiss Ministers and bring major changes to Al-Kadhimi's government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-07T19:31:21+0000
Iraqi political forces to dismiss Ministers and bring major changes to Al-Kadhimi's government

Shafaq News / The Construction Alliance revealed that there are efforts to dismiss half of the ministerial cabinet of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government, most notably the ministers of finance and electricity.

MP of Al-Fatah alliance, Fadel Al-Fatlawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the political forces have held several intensive meetings and dialogues, discussed the supervisory evaluation of the government program, and agreed to make some ministerial change in the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

He added, "the work of Al-Kadhimi's government was supposed to address the crises and not create them," noting, "the monitoring evaluation of the government was disappointing. There should be major ministerial changes to restore confidence in the government."

"The changes in the government will include half of the ministerial cabinet… the Ministers will be questioned, then either dismissed or confidence will be withdrawn from them upon Al-Kadhimi's request."

For its part, the State of Law bloc revealed that the ministerial changes would include eight ministers, the most prominent of whom are Minister of Finance Ali Allawi, Minister of Electricity Majed Hantoush, Minister of Transport Nasser Al-Shibli, Minister of Industry Manhal Aziz, and Minister of Trade Alaa Al-Jubouri.

related

Iraqi PM and the French president discussed a nuclear plant project in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 14:17:27
Iraqi PM and the French president discussed a nuclear plant project in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

Date: 2020-07-30 11:02:39
Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

Bayariq Al-Khair calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign from his position

Date: 2020-11-29 09:54:34
Bayariq Al-Khair calls on Al-Kadhimi to resign from his position

Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Date: 2020-09-14 19:44:35
Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Who will be in Al-Kadhimi's delegation to US?

Date: 2020-08-17 20:05:38
Who will be in Al-Kadhimi's delegation to US?

Al-Kadhimi begins an official visit to Ankara

Date: 2020-12-17 06:59:41
Al-Kadhimi begins an official visit to Ankara

Iraq is sliding in a "Wrong Course", Al-Kadhimi in a meeting with Ministers and Senior officials

Date: 2020-10-11 14:53:47
Iraq is sliding in a "Wrong Course", Al-Kadhimi in a meeting with Ministers and Senior officials

Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members

Date: 2020-10-18 13:35:06
Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members