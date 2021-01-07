Iraqi political forces to dismiss Ministers and bring major changes to Al-Kadhimi's government

Shafaq News / The Construction Alliance revealed that there are efforts to dismiss half of the ministerial cabinet of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government, most notably the ministers of finance and electricity.

MP of Al-Fatah alliance, Fadel Al-Fatlawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the political forces have held several intensive meetings and dialogues, discussed the supervisory evaluation of the government program, and agreed to make some ministerial change in the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

He added, "the work of Al-Kadhimi's government was supposed to address the crises and not create them," noting, "the monitoring evaluation of the government was disappointing. There should be major ministerial changes to restore confidence in the government."

"The changes in the government will include half of the ministerial cabinet… the Ministers will be questioned, then either dismissed or confidence will be withdrawn from them upon Al-Kadhimi's request."

For its part, the State of Law bloc revealed that the ministerial changes would include eight ministers, the most prominent of whom are Minister of Finance Ali Allawi, Minister of Electricity Majed Hantoush, Minister of Transport Nasser Al-Shibli, Minister of Industry Manhal Aziz, and Minister of Trade Alaa Al-Jubouri.