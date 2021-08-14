Iraqi political forces may reverse its decision and run the elections, official says

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Al-Hikma Movement, Rahim Al-Aboudi, revealed today, Saturday, the latest developments of the work of the committee that follow up “the Withdrawal and boycotting of political forces the elections.”

Al-Aboudi told Shafaq News Agency, "The committee scheduled to finish its work in the middle of next September," noting that "this committee includes prominent political forces from different sects and components.”

He indicated that "there are dialogues with the withdrawing political forces” adding that some indications say they may return to run the elections.

Al-Aboudi added that the committee is looking for a process to find a solution that satisfies all parties, and for this “we believe that this committee will succeed in returning the majority of the withdrawing forces, and maybe all of them."

Last July, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced a boycott of the parliamentary elections, and at the same time decided to take off his support to the current federal government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

After that, the Iraqi Communist Party decided to boycott the legislative elections scheduled for next October, and stressed the need to hold those responsible for the killings and assassinations accountable in the country.