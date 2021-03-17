Iraqi political entities met to discuss ways to rescue Iraq from crisis

Shafaq News / Five Iraqi political entities met on Wednesday to discuss ways to rescue Iraq from its current crisis.

The gathered entities met to formulate a project “to serve Iraq and the Iraqis during the next stage”, a joint statement of the Al-Furat (Euphrates) Movement, the Iraqi Al-Wafa Movement, the professionals for construction, the Democratic Peace Gathering, and the political figure Muzahim Al-Tamimi said.

The statement clarified that the meeting discussed political issues in the country, stressed the need to form a national coordinating framework that includes political forces working to launch a national dialogue about the situation of the country as well as openness to other political forces “to reach effective solutions towards a better future.“

The meeting emphasized the framework in which they will work during and after the upcoming parliamentary elections “to create a national front that represents the Iraqi people of all spectrums according to a program that fulfills the aspirations of Iraqis in building a strong, independent, stable, prosperous and united country that gives hope to future generations, especially the youth.”