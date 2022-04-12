Report

Iraqi police thwarts a terrorist attack in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-12T19:43:45+0000
Iraqi police thwarts a terrorist attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Anbar police foiled a plot by ISIS to kill leaders, security forces, and local officials with "toxic chemicals."

In a statement, the police command said, "The counter-crime detachments of the Al-Anbar Police arrested a group of four terrorists who confessed to belonging to ISIS."

The detainees "confessed to committing crimes and planning to carry out others before being arrested."

"The terrorists admitted that at the end of 2021, the terrorist Omar Ahmed Khalaf Abdul-Janabi, and his brother, Abdul-Rahman Ahmad Khalaf Abdul-Janabi, mixed toxic chemicals in order to poison the security forces, officials, mukhtars, the Al-Anbar police chief, and others." The statement added.

"They put this poison into animals' water to be drunk; a week later, they died."

"The terrorists were instructed to use this toxic substance in the Granada School, which was used as a polling center in the last elections. Therefore, they tried to enter this substance into the school, but they failed due to the presence of the security services." The statement concluded.

