Shafaq News / Iraqi police in Kirkuk had seized today an ISIS camp containing rockets and explosives, south of the governorate.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that the camp was in Wadi al-Shay area, indicating that two 60 mm and 82 mm artillery, 9 mortar rounds, two explosives, ammonium nitrate, detonators, rockets, cameras, computers and foodstuffs were seized.