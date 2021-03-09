Iraqi police arrest 48 indictees, including two terrorists

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi police arrested 48 defendants in four governorates over various charges, the Ministry of Interior said today, Tuesday.

Baghdad Police Directorate said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that it apprehended 37 defendants over criminal charges, including three for homicide.

The statement added that Baghdad police also detained six citizens for minor felonies and seized two vehicles containing smuggled goods.

The Rapid Response Tactical Squad said in another statement that a force from the third brigade, in cooperation with the RRTS intelligence department, caught two terrorists wanted in accordance with the provisions of the article (4/Terrorism) in Tuz Khurmato district, east of Saladin.

The statement said that the arrestees were involved in an attack in Amerli two days ago.

A statement of Basra police command said that Basra police arrested two defendants over charges of homicide in Sabkhat al-Arab, indicating that the legal procedures were taken according to Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Maysan police Directorate said that a defendant was busted in possession of 35g of Crystal Meth at al-Shahid Raed Musa checkpoint.