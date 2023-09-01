Iraqi poet Karim Al-Iraqi passes away in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq Bews / Iraqi Poet Karim Al-Iraqi has passed away in one of the hospitals in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Aref Al-Saadi, a cultural advisor in the Iraqi government, expressed his condolences in a poignant message, stating, "I mourn with you the loss of the esteemed poet Karim Al-Iraqi, who departed this world in one of Abu Dhabi's hospitals."

Born in Baghdad in 1955, Al-Iraqi was celebrated for his lyrical prowess and his contributions to the field of journalism, which earned him international acclaim, including the prestigious Prince Abdulaziz Al-Faisal International Award in 2019.