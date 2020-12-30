Iraqi physicians perform the first operation of its kind in Iraq for a Moyamoya patient

Shafaq News / A medical team at the Neurosurgery Hospital was able to perform the first operation of its kind in Iraq, for an adult patient suffering from Moyamoya, which is a rare condition in the world.

The director of the hospital, Dr. Walid Khaled Al-Hayali, said, "The Neurosurgery Hospital received a 20-year-old female patient who suffers from many symptoms, including persistent headache, seizures, visual disturbance, numbness and uncontrolled movements."

He added, "After conducting clinical and radiological examinations, it was found that she suffers from cerebral arterial insufficiency, which is universally known as Moyamoya disease."

"A successful operation was performed by a specialized medical team headed by Dr. Samer Al-Amiri," he noted, "the head of the medical team at the hospital received the congratulations and blessings of the first American surgeon in the world in this specialty, Robert Spitzler, after watching the operation's footage."

For his part, the head of the medical team, Dr. Samer Al-Amiri, a specialist in brain artery surgery, said, "The patient was admitted to the operating room, and an artery was pulled from the scalp and implanted for her to feed the brain through a modern surgical microscope. It took about seven hours and was successful."

Al-Amiri explained that the operation was carried out through the advanced neurological monitoring technique of the brain, with the help of a color Doppler.