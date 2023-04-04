Iraqi party loses members over alleged "betrayal of principles"

Shafaq News / Dozens of members of the Iraqi political party, "Al-Bayt Al-Watani," in the southern governoate of Dhi Qar, announced their resignation from the party on Tuesday, citing several reasons for their decision, including the loss of the party's fundamental principles and foundations for which it was formed.

The party is considered one of the most prominent political forces that emerged from the October 2019 protests, which ignited against the ruling parties since 2003 and continue until now.

However, the party has been hit by a series of defections and withdrawals due to the exchange of accusations between the party's leadership and its members, with the latest being the resignation of 67 members in the province of Babylon in April of 2022.