Iraqi parties call leaders of prominent blocs to visit Al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party, Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), called leaders Masoud Barzani, Ammar al-Hakim, and Hadi al-Amiri to form a high-level political delegation and visit the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr to contain the crisis and prevent political deadlock.

In turn, the Iraqi Communist Party renewed its call for forming a government that includes national figures preparing for early elections in the country to get out of the current political crisis.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock on Wednesday as infighting among Shi'ite and Kurdish groups, in particular, prevents the formation of a government, hampering reforms needed as the country struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record 290 days without a head of state or cabinet.

The last most extended deadlock was in 2010 when after 289 days, Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki got a second term.