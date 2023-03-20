Iraqi parliamentary delegation meets with Jordanian counterparts to strengthen ties

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Iraqi Parliament arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Saturday to meet with their counterparts in the Jordanian Parliament and discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The visit comes in response to an official invitation from the Jordanian Parliament and is aimed at strengthening ties between the two states.

Led by Mohsen al-Mandlawi, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, the delegation expressed their appreciation for Jordan's support during Iraq's most challenging times, including the siege and war on terrorism.

Al-Mandlawi attached importance of strengthening to the relations between the two countries in the quest to achieve the interests of their friendly peoples.

Jordanian First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Ahmad al-Khalayleh, commended Iraq's significant role on the Arab, regional, and international levels. He noted that the country's diplomatic success has had a positive impact on the region and restored Iraq's well-known weight and position.

The Iraqi delegation included Abbas al-Zameli, head of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, and Khaled Salim, a member of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee.