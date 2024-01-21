Iraqi parliamentary delegation arrives in Erbil to investigate Iranian missile attack

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense and Foreign Relations committees arrived in Erbil on Sunday to begin an investigation into the Iranian missile attack that struck civilian areas in the capital of the Kurdistan region.

A reporter for the Shafaq News Agency said that Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed received the members of the Iraqi parliamentary delegation at Erbil International Airport.

"The delegation will travel to the areas that were hit by the attack and visit the wounded civilians. It will then prepare a detailed report on the attack and submit it to the speaker," said the reporter.