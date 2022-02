Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body on Monday voted on a proposal for naming 25 Permanent parliamentary committees.

The council also voted on forming a committee for adjusting the tasks of parliamentary committees. The First Deputy Speaker of the parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, will be running the committee, aided by lawmakers Hasan al-Kaabi, Falih al-Sari, Mohammed Tamim, and Vian Sabri.