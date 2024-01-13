Iraqi parliament votes for new speaker, but no winner emeges

Shafaq News/The Iraqi parliament voted on Saturday in the first round of elections for a new speaker, but no candidate won a majority.

The results of the first round showed that Shaalan al-Kareem, the candidate of the Taladum party led by Ousted Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, won the most votes with 152 out of 314 ballots cast.

He was followed by Salem al-Issawi with 97 votes. The other candidates were Mahmoud al-Mashhadani with 48 votes, Amer Abdul-Jabbar with 6 votes, and Talal al-Zobaei with 1 vote.

There were 10 invalid ballots.