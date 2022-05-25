Report

Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel tomorrow Thursday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-25T20:00:42+0000
Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel tomorrow Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is set to vote on a bill that bans normalizing ties with Israel tomorrow Thursday.

The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said the bill's final draft is ready for voting in the Iraqi parliament.

"Now the Legal Committee has completed the bill's final draft criminalizing normalization (with Israel) to present it tomorrow to the House of Representatives and vote on it." al-Adhari posted.

The bill was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Last week, The Iraqi parliament finished discussing the proposed bill about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.

