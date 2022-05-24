Report

Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel this week

Date: 2022-05-24T20:02:48+0000
Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel this week

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is set to vote on a bill that bans normalizing ties with Israel on Wednesday next Thursday, a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency said.

The bill was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Last week, The Iraqi parliament finished discussing the proposed bill about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.

