Iraqi parliament to tackle vital laws in upcoming session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament has decided to address two questions to the Ministers of Interior and Finance, and to read and discuss three draft laws during its regular session scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

According to the agenda of Session No. 8 to be held tomorrow, the parliament will vote on the draft law for agricultural land leasing. Additionally, there will be an oral question directed towards the Ministers of Interior and Finance.

The session will also involve the review and discussion of the draft law for the ratification of an agreement on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from entry visas between Iraq and Cyprus.

Moreover, the parliament will discuss the draft law for the ratification of an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from entry visas between Iraq and Russia. Lastly, there will be a discussion on the twenty-first amendment to Ownership Law No. 25 of 1960.