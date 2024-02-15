Iraqi parliament to summon CBI governor to discuss US sanctions on domestic banks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker will meet with the governor of the central bank and other senior officials to discuss US sanctions on several Iraqi banks, a committee member said on Thursday.

The sanctions, imposed by the US Treasury Department in July 2023, are part of a campaign to crack down on Iran's use of the dollar. The 14 banks affected by the sanctions are accused of facilitating financial transactions for Iran-backed groups.

The Iraqi parliamentary committee of finance will meet with the central bank officials to discuss the impact of the sanctions on the Iraqi economy and to find ways to mitigate the damage, said committee member Moein al-Kazemi.