Iraqi parliament to host Baghdad's secretary

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-06T13:32:32+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi parliament presidium called on the outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to suspend the head of Baghdad's municipality in preparation for summoning him to appear before the legislature. A correspondence appended by the signature of the first deputy speaker, Hakem al-Zameli, said that Baghdad's secretary failed to abide with the outcomes of a previous session the parliament held in his presence. "Even though 14 days have passed since the meeting, we did not notice any progress. In fact, obstacles, impediments, and reluctance were obviously and deliberately exacerbated. Therefore, we opine that he should be suspended and questioned," the statement concluded.

