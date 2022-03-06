Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi parliament to host Baghdad's secretary 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-06T13:32:32+0000
Iraqi parliament to host Baghdad's secretary 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi parliament presidium called on the outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to suspend the head of Baghdad's municipality in preparation for summoning him to appear before the legislature.

A correspondence appended by the signature of the first deputy speaker, Hakem al-Zameli, said that Baghdad's secretary failed to abide with the outcomes of a previous session the parliament held in his presence.

"Even though 14 days have passed since the meeting, we did not notice any progress. In fact, obstacles, impediments, and reluctance were obviously and deliberately exacerbated. Therefore, we opine that he should be suspended and questioned," the statement concluded.

related

Electoral campaigns are paralyzing the Parliamentary duties, MP says 

Date: 2021-06-11 15:34:19
Electoral campaigns are paralyzing the Parliamentary duties, MP says 

Al-Halboosi refutes halting MoF and CBI Governor questioning accusations

Date: 2021-06-16 20:28:46
Al-Halboosi refutes halting MoF and CBI Governor questioning accusations

Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session

Date: 2021-06-22 15:05:04
Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session

MP accuses the Parliament Presidium of complacency 

Date: 2021-06-23 10:19:32
MP accuses the Parliament Presidium of complacency 

2022 budget will be the next Parliament's first task, MP says

Date: 2021-08-23 12:21:33
2022 budget will be the next Parliament's first task, MP says