Iraqi parliament speaker sues a former lawmaker for Insulting a "Symbol of Democracy"

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, has filed a lawsuit against the politician Mishaan al-Jubouri, accusing him of insulting the "symbol of the democratic system," according to documents revealed on Wednesday.
In a lawsuit submitted to the judge of the Karkh's investigation magistrate, as by the document viewed by Shafaq News Agency, al-Halboosi's lawyer said that Mishaan Rikab Dhamaan al-Jubouri appeared on a TV show where he made "baseless accusations against the Speaker of the Parliament, along with insults and transgressions."
The former lawmaker accused al-Halboosi of following in Saddam's footsteps, lobbying for an Israel-backed Anbar region, establishing suspicious connections to regional powers, and planning to control the governorate's resources.
"These actions constitute a range of offenses, including defamation and insulting the symbol of the democratic system, in accordance with Article 226 of the Penal Code, in addition to defamation through public media," he said.