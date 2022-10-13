Iraqi parliament opens its session amid division over the new President

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament started a session to elect the head of state amid disagreement between the two main Kurdish parties.

The Parliament's Media Department said that the Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, opened the session of 269 deputies.

In turn, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the political forces are currently divided into two parties.

The first includes the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Al-Siyada Coalition, and some forces of the Coordination Framework. Those would vote for Latif Rashid, an independent close to PUK.

In contrast, Barham Salih, the current President, and the PUK leader, would earn the votes of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, parties in the Framework, and several independents.

Ribar Ahmed and Omar Al-Barzanji withdrew from the race.