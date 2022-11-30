Iraqi parliament might postpone its recess if cabinet refers the 2023 budget: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body will kick off a 30-day recess the next weekend, a member of the legal committee said on Wednesday, but the budget bill referral might postpone it.

Committee Member Raed al-Maliki told Shafaq News Agency that the current parliament's first legislative year ends next week.

"The lawmakers will go on a 30-day recess," al-Maliki said, "however, it might be postponed again if the government submits the 2023 budget bill."

On November 8, the parliament presidium issued a decree that postponed the legislative recess for 30 days.