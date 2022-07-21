Iraqi parliament hosts Defence and Foreign Ministers to discuss the Turkish attack on Zakho

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's presidency announced it would hold a special session next week to discuss the repeated Turkish attacks on Iraqi lands.

Defense Minister Juma Inad, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah would attend the parliamentary session.

The last Turkish bombardment was yesterday when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho of Kurdistan, killing nine tourists and wounding 39 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," the foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the Duhok attack "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

"We have announced that we can cooperate with the Iraqi authorities after the treacherous attack that we think was carried out by terrorist organizations. We reject both authorized and unauthorized statements regarding Turkey," Cavusoglu said.