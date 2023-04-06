Iraqi parliament fast-tracks approval of triennial budget bill to bolster government's program, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament is determined to swiftly approve the general budget bill, particularly in its triennial format, lawmaker Hassan Fidaam, a member of the Coordination Framework, said on Thursday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Fidaam confirmed that the move aims to support the government's service projects and ensure their timely execution.

Fidaam stated, "the assembly has conducted the first reading of the budget bill, which is a step in the right direction. There was a positive interaction between the lawmakers regarding the budget."

He added that the three-year budget constitutes a commendable precedent, and the parliament will pass the budget following the discussion of observations made by its members.

The second reading is anticipated to take place next week or the week after.

Fidaam underscored the significance of the triennial budget in fostering service and political stability, as well as providing a clear vision for projects and services, expressing confidence that the budget will ultimately serve the broader interests of the country.

Yesterday, Iraqi lawmakers commenced the first reading of Iraq's draft federal budget for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Jamal Kocher, a member of the parliamentary finance committee, previously revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the budget is unlikely to be approved prior to al-Fitr holiday.