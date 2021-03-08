Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T20:08:50+0000
Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmakers failed today Monday to resolve the impasse of the Federal Supreme Court law.

A source in the Parliament told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament did not officially postpone the vote on the Federal Supreme Court law bill but failed to maintain the quorum (two-thirds) required to complete the voting."

"Some MPs withdrew from the session to prevent passing the remaining provisions of the bill for the political disagreements revolving around them," the source added.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament Speaker, heads of political blocs, and the legal committee agreed on tabling the remaining provisions (2,3,12) to the next session."

The Parliament voted on passing three provisions (8,10,12) today, Monday, before adjourning the session with three remaining provisions on the table.

related

Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2020-11-24 20:43:42
Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Al-Kaabi demands enforcing the de-Baathification law in the elections

Date: 2021-02-22 14:49:27
Al-Kaabi demands enforcing the de-Baathification law in the elections

The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-02-03 17:17:50
The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Date: 2021-03-08 19:05:40
Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

The Iraqi Parliament to work beyond the legislative term to complete the budget bill

Date: 2021-02-04 15:28:56
The Iraqi Parliament to work beyond the legislative term to complete the budget bill

The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars

Date: 2021-01-26 12:40:43
The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars