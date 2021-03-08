Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmakers failed today Monday to resolve the impasse of the Federal Supreme Court law.

A source in the Parliament told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament did not officially postpone the vote on the Federal Supreme Court law bill but failed to maintain the quorum (two-thirds) required to complete the voting."

"Some MPs withdrew from the session to prevent passing the remaining provisions of the bill for the political disagreements revolving around them," the source added.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament Speaker, heads of political blocs, and the legal committee agreed on tabling the remaining provisions (2,3,12) to the next session."

The Parliament voted on passing three provisions (8,10,12) today, Monday, before adjourning the session with three remaining provisions on the table.