Iraqi parliament addresses Hamdaniya tragedy, approves compensation and appointments

Shafaq News / During its session on Saturday, the Iraqi Parliament added the Hamdaniya tragedy to its agenda. The session, presided over by Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, commenced after achieving the necessary quorum, with 191 members present from various parliamentary blocs.

The Parliament voted to include two agenda items, one related to issuing a resolution concerning the Hamdaniya tragedy and the other for voting on several special appointments. Recommendations were adopted for the executive authority to provide financial compensation to the victims, facilitate the travel of critically injured individuals, and hold those proven negligent accountable.

Additionally, the Parliament approved various special appointments, including the appointment of Ali Youssef Shakri as the head of the Consultation and Expertise Commission at the Presidential Office (in reference to the President's letter). They also endorsed the election of Basim Muhammad Yunus al-Jubouri as the head of the Accountability and Justice Commission, with Salah Mizah serving as his deputy (referring to the Accountability and Justice Commission's letter).