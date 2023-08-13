Iraqi officials discuss security measures for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News / In a joint press conference held in Dhi Qar province, government officials convened to deliberate on the security strategies for the upcoming pilgrimage marking the Arbaeen observance of Imam Hussein. The conference featured the Minister's comprehensive plans for securing the pilgrimage that will encompass provinces including Basra, Wasit, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Muthanna.

"The aim of my visit," the Minister stated, "was to present the specific security arrangements for ensuring the safety of the Imam Hussein's Arbaeen pilgrimage across the provinces mentioned. We listened intently to detailed briefings from security leaders regarding their meticulously outlined plans and procedures within this domain, along with their synchronization with locally devised strategies."

The aforementioned five provinces, the Minister emphasized, constitute pivotal points along the path leading to Karbala. Their significance is further accentuated by the presence of international land border crossings such as Safwan, Shalamcheh, al-Shayb, and Zurbatiyah. These crossings are set to operate around the clock to facilitate the entry of foreign visitors from the Gulf Arab states and Iran.

Estimating the number of visitors anticipated to traverse these crossings, the Minister projected a range between three to five million individuals. He underscored the deliberations focused on both security and service plans tailored to cater to these visitors.

Delving into the intricacies of the Arbaeen pilgrimage strategy, the Minister confirmed the commencement of the security blueprint on August 19th, corresponding to the first day of the month of Safar in the Islamic calendar. The operation will culminate on the 20th of Safar, following the conclusion of the ceremonies commemorating the pilgrimage on September 9th.

On August 8th, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the imperative of ensuring the success of the logistical and security blueprints crafted to safeguard the Imam Hussein's Arbaeen pilgrimage in the city of Karbala. This pronouncement was made during his leadership of a meeting which encompassed the heads and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee for Million Visits, as well as the Higher Security Committee for this year's Arbaeen visitation. The meeting encompassed deliberations on the ongoing preparations to secure the logistical aspects of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, as conveyed in a statement issued by Al-Sudani's media office.