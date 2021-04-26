Iraqi official reveals the whereabouts of the US forces in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed on Monday the whereabouts of the American forces in the Iraqi military bases.

Committee member Ali Al-Ghanmi told Shafaq News agency, "The locations of the US forces officially present in Iraq are al-Harir base in Erbil, Ain Al-Asad air force in al-Anbar, in and Jarishan border crossing with Kuwait," noting, "the border crossing is used to finance and enter logistical and service requirements of the American forces."

"The American forces are also present in the US embassy building in Baghdad."

Al-Ghanimi added, "The schedule for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraqi lands is still unknown, and the date for the withdrawal of foreign forces and their exit from the country has not been specified."