Iraqi official reveals details about the building-schools project

Shafaq News/ Iraq's General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said that the model schools project within the Iraqi-Chinese agreement is the first of its kind in Iraq.

The spokesperson for the General Secretariat, Haider Majid, told Shafaq News Agency, "The model school project would support the educational sector and its infrastructure, as it will contribute greatly to covering the deficit in the number of school buildings in all Iraqi governorates."

He added, "This project is the first of its kind in Iraq, in terms of architectural and technical designs and areas."

Majid gave details of this project, saying that there will be 8000 schools, each school will be 3,000 m2, the number of classes will be between 12 and 24, and each building will contain five additional halls for electronic and laboratory studies, as well as a meeting room.

"The school building project will be conducted by the two Chinese companies, Power China and Sinotec, which started work in the first stage, to complete building 1,000 schools."

"The second phase would include constructing 3,000 schools." He added.