Iraqi official arrested on corruption charges

Shafaq News / An Iraqi security force apprehended the Director of Relations at the Trade Ministry on Monday, according to an anonymous security source who informed Shafaq News Agency.

The arrested individual was identified as Mohammed Hanoun, who also serves as the ministry's spokesperson.

The source suggested that the arrest was likely connected to corruption-related issues. Notably, the Criminal Court of Samawah had previously issued a sentence in 2010, imprisoning three suspects from the Trade Ministry for embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, following an investigation conducted by the Integrity Commission. Among the convicted individuals was Minister Hanoun, who received a one-year prison sentence.