Iraqi movement to sue al-Sadr's media office

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T19:31:18+0000

Shafaq News / Imtidad movement (a movement that emerged on the political scene after October protests) filed a lawsuit against the media office of the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, after the latter broadcasted an anthem with accusations the movement deemed offensive The movement said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "a media material (anthem) trended on YouTube and social media yesterday, Thursday, and it implied accusations against our movement's members with treasury and receiving external support. Since this offense is incitement against our movement, Imtidad movement, we decided to direct the legal committee in our executive office to file a lawsuit against the party that produces the work, the media office of Muqtada al-Sadr, and the persons who contributed to the production of the work." The movement held "the producing party fully responsible for any material, moral or personal damage inflicted to any member of our movement as a result of incitement against it."

