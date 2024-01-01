Iraqi ministry: 14 large projects underway to address traffic congestion in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities announced on Monday a mega-plan of 14 projects to solve traffic congestion problems in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Spokesperson to the ministry, Nabil al-Saffar, told the Shafaq News Agency that "fourteen projects are underway to address traffic issues. Some of these projects have more than one bridge and more than one tunnel."

He explained that "the project of Nasr Square contains two bridges and tunnels, Aden Square contains two bridges, the roundabout of Sayyidiya Roundabout also contains two bridges, and the Mechin Roundabout contains a tunnel and a bridge."

"The total number of projects in Baghdad is 14 projects, but as work sections, it is much more than that."

He added that "at the beginning of the new year, a number of projects will be opened, the most important of which is the project of the intersection of Fine Arts, and then the rest of the projects will be opened sequentially."

He confirmed that "in the middle of 2024, many service projects will be opened in Baghdad."

Yesterday, Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani pledged that "2024 will be a year of achievements and transforming plans into reality."