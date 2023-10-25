Iraqi leader warns of regional war amid Gaza conflict

Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, issued a warning on Wednesday regarding the ongoing events in the Gaza Strip, stating the risks of the entire region being drawn into a "war that leaves nothing behind."

He made this statement during the "Iraq" award ceremony organized by the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement held in the capital, Baghdad.

Al-Khazali pointed out that the developments in Gaza and their repercussions in the region foreshadow the potential for all countries to be drawn into a comprehensive war that spares nothing.

He also mentioned that all the support and aid provided by the United States to the Zionist entity, including billions of dollars and the dispatch of 2,000 officers, is a participation in the war of genocide against the people of Gaza.