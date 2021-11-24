Report

Iraqi military thwarts a terrorist plot in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-11-24T14:36:21+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi military thwarted a terrorist plot in al-Anbar governorate, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool.

Rasool said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) executed a tight ambush in al-Heet district, north of al-Ramadi.

"After this operation, the agency commenced two operations: the first in Baghdad, Taji district, in which a terrorist was apprehended. The terrorist revealed the location of a cache of ammunition, firearms, and 81mm Mortars. The second was in Kirkuk, in which a terrorist was killed," Rasool said.

