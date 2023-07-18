Iraqi military targets terrorists in covert airdrop operation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / In a statement released on Tuesday, an Iraqi military spokesperson announced the successful eradication of five terrorists in a daring and covert airborne assault operation in Kirkuk. The statement further indicated their involvement in attacks targeting security forces.

According to a press release issued by the Security Media Cell that the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an airdrop on a hideout in Alton Kupri subdistrict, Kirkuk province, and identified the group responsible for the terrorist attack, which targeted a military convoys on the road connecting Mullah Abdullah subdistrict to Riyadh subdistrict in Kirkuk. This attack resulted in the death and injury of several valiant members of the security forces.

Furthermore, it was stated that through a swift airdrop operation, the soldiers managed to kill five terrorists, confiscating their weapons and equipment, serving as a lesson to the remnants of the ISIS gangs that there is no escape from our relentless pursuit.