Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi military reach uncharted territories in Basra, senior officer says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T21:47:34+0000
Iraqi military reach uncharted territories in Basra, senior officer says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military forces reached territories that have been uncharted for years less than 24 hours from the beginning of the large-scale campaign launched in the southern governorate of Basra, a senior military officer said on Sunday.

The head of Basra Operations Command, Major General Ali al-Majidi, told Shafaq News Agency that the security operation has made a huge success even though it has been less than 24 hours since its launching.

"Seventeen suspects wanted by the Iraqi judiciary has been arrested so far," he said, "more than 8,000 security members are involved in the operation."

"The objective of the operation is to clear the Marshland. The Iraqi forces were able, in cooperation with the army airforce, to reach areas it did not reach before."

"So far, we have not decided when does the operation ends. We have established a communication channel with the security authorities in Maysan."

Yesterday, Iraqi military forces launched two simultaneous security operations in Maysan and Basra to restore security and impose the prestige of the state.

related

Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Date: 2020-08-18 16:33:19
Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Demonstrations supporting Nasiriyah protests in Basra

Date: 2021-03-01 15:11:11
Demonstrations supporting Nasiriyah protests in Basra

Citizen dies in custody of torture in Basra..Police clarifies

Date: 2021-07-28 12:04:06
Citizen dies in custody of torture in Basra..Police clarifies

Death squads orchestrated and executed today's bomb attack in Basra, source says

Date: 2021-12-07 15:17:13
Death squads orchestrated and executed today's bomb attack in Basra, source says

Cases of Avian Flu detected in Basra

Date: 2021-06-04 17:46:11
Cases of Avian Flu detected in Basra

A civilian killed in an armed attack in Basra

Date: 2020-11-01 17:14:34
A civilian killed in an armed attack in Basra

22 arrested for being involved in clan skirmishes in Basra 

Date: 2021-06-14 12:15:14
22 arrested for being involved in clan skirmishes in Basra 

Sensed in Basra, 5.9 magnitude quake rattles a southern Iranian province

Date: 2021-04-18 08:13:29
Sensed in Basra, 5.9 magnitude quake rattles a southern Iranian province