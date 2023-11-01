Iraqi military intelligence captures top ISIS leader known as "al-Khansa" in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence has captured a high-ranking leader of the ISIS extremist group known as "al-Khansa" in a security operation in Nineveh, a press release announced on Wednesday.

"The operation was carried out with precision and involved significant intelligence effort, relying on accurate information provided by the intelligence unit of the 16th Division under the Military Intelligence Directorate," the press release said, "This operation was conducted in collaboration with the intelligence team and forces from the 75th Brigade, resulting in the successful apprehension of the wanted terrorist, al-Khansa."

Al-Khansa was on the list of individuals wanted by the judiciary under provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

She was apprehended in the Shura district of Nineveh.

Al-Khansa's eldest son was involved with al-Qaeda in 2004 and was killed by security forces in 2005. Her middle son carried out a suicide bombing in 2005, while her youngest son participated in the battles of Mosul, escaped to an unknown location, and was later apprehended and tried.

She is well connected inside ISIS. She held meetings with terrorist leaders, incited violence against security forces, and encouraged recruitment efforts, particularly involving women, into the ranks of the extremist group.

"Just days before her capture, Al-Khansa managed to flee to an undisclosed location. Thanks to continuous monitoring and investigation by the Military Intelligence Directorate, she was apprehended in the Shura district."

"Following the necessary legal procedures, she was handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action," the press release read.