Iraqi military intelligence apprehends a woman in Nineveh for terrorism charges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19T20:16:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military intelligence on Sunday apprehended a woman in the south of the Nineveh Governorate over terrorism charges. A statement issued by the Intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense said that the intel received by the Intelligence department od the Iraqi army's 16th division confirmed that the terrorist is located inside al-Jadaa camp. "The detachments of the department, in cooperation with a force of the 76th Infantry brigade, was able to arrest her consequently," the statement said, "the arrestee is wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism."

related